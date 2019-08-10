Comparing Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) & E*TRADE Financial (OTCMKTS:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 36.75% 18.44% 1.73% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.60 $1.05 billion $3.89 10.85 Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.86 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for E*TRADE Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 0 3 11 0 2.79 Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus price target of $56.54, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Community Investors Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

