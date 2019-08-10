Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.90 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €4.90 ($5.70) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.91 ($9.19).

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.25 ($6.11). 11,852,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.16 ($6.00) and a 52 week high of €9.66 ($11.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.10.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

