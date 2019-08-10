Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,736. The company has a market cap of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62,850.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

