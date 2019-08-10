Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Lowered by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 1.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,659,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,355,000 after buying an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,653,000 after buying an additional 183,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,939,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,242,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,125,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.24.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $58.02. 540,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,505. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.