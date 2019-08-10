Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Comfort Systems USA posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO William George III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.39 per share, with a total value of $103,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,572.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $85,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,004,580.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,238 shares of company stock worth $490,834. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,054.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 272,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,475. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

