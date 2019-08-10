Colu Local Network (CLN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $461.00

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $461.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colu Local Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, Colu Local Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00261242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.01247759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Colu Local Network Profile

Colu Local Network’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,212,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu . The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network . Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork

Colu Local Network Token Trading

Colu Local Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Colu Local Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

