Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 138.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 557,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.