Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 458,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,477. The company has a market capitalization of $526.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.28. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cohu by 546.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 62,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

