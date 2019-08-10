Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. specializes in providing businesses with high speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. It offers on-net Internet access services to bandwidth-intensive users and on-net services in carrier-neutral co-location facilities, company controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, it offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of ‘last mile’ access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of point-to-point carrier Ethernet, TDM, POS, SDH, and/or carrier Ethernet circuits. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cogent Communications Group, Inc., is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia. “

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cogent Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 380.95%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $29,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,744.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $171,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,932. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $21,046,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370,945 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 701,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 145,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

