Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Down 35%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares dropped 35% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.83, approximately 20,318,990 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 940% from the average daily volume of 1,953,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

CLVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $490.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 332.18% and a negative return on equity of 372.68%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares in the company, valued at $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 12.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,277,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 41.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,108,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 326,500 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $20,016,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 673,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 227,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

