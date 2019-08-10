Citigroup Lowers Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $85.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NYSE:INGR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. 288,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,595. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.37 per share, with a total value of $78,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,948.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 114.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

