Cision (NYSE:CISN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cision (NYSE:CISN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $766-773 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.98 million.Cision also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

NYSE:CISN opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.62. Cision has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CISN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,787 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,205. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

