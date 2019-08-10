CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.27. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58. The business had revenue of C$526.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.5100002 EPS for the current year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

