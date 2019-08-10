Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at TheStreet

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 765,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,667. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $382.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1,962.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

