Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. Chuy’s also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CHUY traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Chuy’s has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $382.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

