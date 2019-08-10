Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Church & Dwight worth $80,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,112,000 after buying an additional 1,105,055 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after buying an additional 1,030,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,874,000 after buying an additional 677,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,470,000 after buying an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,764,000 after buying an additional 340,296 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $1,076,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

