Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR remained flat at $$27.00 on Friday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.