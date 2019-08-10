Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,031. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 87.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 534.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

