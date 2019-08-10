Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down to $37.58

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $37.58. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 779,132 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $150,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

