Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$277.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

