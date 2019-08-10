CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

CEU traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.99. 795,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.14. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$5.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The company has a market cap of $462.43 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$332.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

