Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,346 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $15,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,617 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after buying an additional 342,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,564,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Cerner by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,324,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,191,000 after buying an additional 680,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $3,324,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $723,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,226 shares in the company, valued at $568,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

