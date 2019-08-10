CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.19. CENTRIC HEALTH shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,857 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18.

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CENTRIC HEALTH Corp will post -0.0308108 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

