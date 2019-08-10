Centrality (CENNZ) Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Centrality has a market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,428,186 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

