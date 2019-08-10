CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 3,529,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.85.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

