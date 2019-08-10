Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CX. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Santander downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:CX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 21.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

