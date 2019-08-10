Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,579. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
