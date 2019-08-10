Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,067,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,579. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,134 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 14.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 161,550 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

