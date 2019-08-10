Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

