Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 9.74. Cellectis has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 813.06% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,110 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 401,888 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,210,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 392,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

