Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 56.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 328,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.