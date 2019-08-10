Caspian Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $23,712.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.53 or 0.04362873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000228 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,961,105 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

