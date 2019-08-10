Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Reduced by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $70,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $46,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.90.

In related news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 8,106 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,225.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,251. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

