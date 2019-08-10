CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,883. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.35. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $3,849,742.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,925,917 shares of company stock worth $105,418,479. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

