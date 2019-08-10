CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.43, but opened at $33.00. CarGurus shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 33,196 shares trading hands.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $3,849,742.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $658,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,925,917 shares of company stock valued at $105,418,479. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

