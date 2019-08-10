Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $604.54784-610.3608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.9 million.Career Education also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.
CECO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 951,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Career Education Company Profile
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.