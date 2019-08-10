Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $604.54784-610.3608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.9 million.Career Education also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.24 EPS.

CECO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 951,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti set a $24.00 target price on Career Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

