Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CECO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on Career Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Career Education has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Career Education by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Career Education by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Career Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Career Education by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

