Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CECO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on Career Education and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Career Education has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.26.
In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Career Education by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Career Education by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Career Education by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Career Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Career Education by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.
About Career Education
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
