CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Get CareDx alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. 1,835,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,311. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 0.90. CareDx has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 14,702 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $570,584.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,996.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,286 shares of company stock worth $7,332,789. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $11,236,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $9,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CareDx by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $6,209,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $4,330,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.