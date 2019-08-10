Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 477,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $618.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,304,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $36,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,715 shares of company stock worth $13,244,948. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,893 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.