Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube Sells 4,200 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $130,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $82,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,540 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $37,175.60.

CDLX stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $618.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.77.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 84.02%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,631,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after buying an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,488,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 263,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

