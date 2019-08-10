Card Factory (LON:CARD) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARD. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

CARD stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 164.50 ($2.15). 548,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $561.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.97. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £15,814.56 ($20,664.52). Also, insider Kristian Lee purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,687.10 ($7,431.20).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

