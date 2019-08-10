Capricoin (CPC) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $219,581.00 and $14,855.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.