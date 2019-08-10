Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $4.95-4.95 EPS.

CPRI stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $31.00. 5,970,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,889. Capri has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 615,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards purchased 11,600 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $399,156.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.