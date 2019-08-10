Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6 billion.Capri also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,970,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,889. Capri has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.