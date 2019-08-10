Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:CAL traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 14.50 ($0.19). 832,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Capital & Regional has a one year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 50.30 ($0.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.25.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

