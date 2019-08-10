Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $29.66. Capital Power shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 87,988 shares.

CPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. CSFB raised their target price on Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Capital Power from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power from C$35.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.63%.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.