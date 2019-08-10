Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $186.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 176.79% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($8.99) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($10.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.02 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.20. 584,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,572.61%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luca Benatti bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.50 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,428,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,979,000 after acquiring an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $20,777,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,515,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 140,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

