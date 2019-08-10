Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) & T2 Biosystems (NYSE:TTOO) Critical Survey

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cantel Medical and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 T2 Biosystems 0 5 1 0 2.17

Cantel Medical currently has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.45%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 653.19%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Dividends

Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. T2 Biosystems does not pay a dividend. Cantel Medical pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantel Medical and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $871.92 million 4.35 $91.04 million $2.51 36.20 T2 Biosystems $10.50 million 3.99 -$51.15 million ($1.26) -0.75

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 6.95% 15.52% 9.73% T2 Biosystems -722.70% -1,263.94% -94.15%

Summary

Cantel Medical beats T2 Biosystems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

