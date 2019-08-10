Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$185.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$197.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$166.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$171.22.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$0.60 on Friday, reaching C$136.90. 805,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.21. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$133.56 and a one year high of C$183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.