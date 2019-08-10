Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLMT. ValuEngine lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 128,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,923. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.05 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 564,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.