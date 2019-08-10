Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,978.75 ($25.86).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Main First Bank raised shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In other news, insider Julie Brown bought 24,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19) per share, with a total value of £426,905.25 ($557,827.32).

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,215 ($28.94). 1,238,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,083.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 31.50 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

